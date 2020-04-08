

Premier Doug Ford says the province needs to start testing “everyone possible” for COVID-19 now that Ontario has the capacity to test as many as 13,000 people per day.

Ontario is dead last among all provinces when it comes to the number of people tested for the virus. Health officials in the province have until now advised that testing be primarily conducted on priority groups, including health care workers, first-responders, jail inmates, residents of Indigenous reserves and long-term care staff and residents.

“The days are done of these two or three thousand a day being tested,” Ford said at a news conference at Queen’s Park on Wednesday. “Moving forward we need to see 13,000 tests every day.”

As of Wednesday, Ontario has tested 575 people per 100,000, a figure which greatly lags other provinces in the country. Every other Canadian province with more than one million residents has tested at least 1,000 people per 100,000 and Alberta has tested approximately 1,500 people per 100,000.

Ford said there can be “no more excuses” when it comes to why the numbers are low.

"We could sit here and I could give you a list all day long of what we hear from our team," the premier said.

"But we have to move forward and learn from our mistakes in the past."

One of the reasons that has been given for the low rate of testing is a lack of reagent, the chemical solution required to use the testing kits.

"We do have that reagent now so we do have the test kits that we need," Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said Wednesday. "Now we are able to expand the assessment of the people who we are testing."

Provincial testing per capita:

Ontario: 575 per 100,000

Alberta: 1521 per 100,000

Quebec: 1280 per 100,000

B.C.: 1006 per 100,000

Manitoba :1037 per 100,000

Saskatchewan: 1245 per 100,000

Nova Scotia: 1196 tests per 100,000

New Brunswick: 840 tests per 100,000

Newfoundland: 796 tests per 100,000

PEI: 644 tests per 100,000