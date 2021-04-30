Premier Doug Ford is holding another virtual press conference Friday morning while he continues his time in isolation after possibly being exposed to COVID-19 last week.

On Thursday, a spokesperson from the premier’s office said Ford, who is currently in isolation at his late mother’s home in Etobicoke, “is in good health, symptom free and expects to be out of isolation early next week as per public health guidelines.”

At an emotional press conference while in isolation last week, Ford apologized and said “we got it wrong” after implementing new restrictions earlier this month that gave police special powers to arbitrarily stop people outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yesterday, the province’s vaccine task force updated its rollout plans and said that every adult in Ontario will be able to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment by the week of May 24, due to an anticipated spike in supply.

As of today, the age eligibility for using the provincial booking portal to reserve appointments dropped to 55 years old and over, and the age threshold will continue dropping weekly to 50 plus in the week of May 3, 40 plus in the week of May 10, 30 plus in the week of May 17 and down to 18 and up by the week of May 24.

All adults in any of the province’s 114 hot spot neighbourhoods, identified by postal codes, will also be eligible to book a vaccine appointment by May 3, as the province will be allocating 50 per cent of all incoming doses to hot spot neighbourhoods for two weeks in May.

The updated rollout is due to more supply slated to come into the province next month. Officials said Ontario will receive nearly 800,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for each week in May, increasing to 940,000 per week in each week of June. Another shipment of 388,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine is also expected to arrive on May 10.

Yesterday, Ontario’s Science Advisory Table also released updated pandemic modelling and said the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units will begin to decline in the coming weeks but not fast enough to allow hospitals to work through a massive surgical backlog.

Modellers said in a less optimistic scenario, which they conceded is closest to Ontario’s current path, 800 COVID-19 patients would still be receiving treatment in the ICU in a month.

Ontario’s current surgical backlog is more than 250,000 procedures.

Ford is expected to speak at 11 a.m. today and CP24.com will stream the conference live.