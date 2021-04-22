Premier Doug Ford will be holding a virtual press conference Thursday morning while he is in isolation after coming in close contact with a staff member who tested positive for COVID-19.

It will mark the first time Ford has taken questions from reporters since backtracking on a number of new COVID-19 restrictions over the weekend, including one that would have handed police sweeping powers to arbitrarily stop and question people to ensure compliance with the stay-at-home order.

On Tuesday evening, the premier’s office released a statement saying that a staff member tested positive for the virus. After learning about his risk to exposure, Ford left the legislature to be tested.

Ford’s test came back negative but he will be isolating in Toronto for an undisclosed amount of time, in accordance with public health guidelines.

His office said that he will continue to carry out his duties as premier and communicate with the public while isolating.

Yesterday, House Leader Paul Calandra hinted that the Ford government will be making an announcement regarding paid sick leave “in the next couple of days.”

The government has been increasingly under fire for not implementing its own paid sick day program, as many health officials say virus spread continues to be driven in congregate, workplace settings.

The government has insisted for months that it would be redundant to introduce its own paid sick leave initiative while workers are eligible to receive payments through the Canada Recovery and Sickness Benefit.

The federal program provides sick workers up to $500 per week but requires that they go without pay until their applications are approved.

Calendra said the government was hoping gaps in the program would have been addressed in the recent federal budget released on Monday but was “disappointed” to see only minor changes made.

Calandra told reporters that cabinet will meet over the coming days to determine how the government can supplement the program.

On Tuesday, a science table that advises the Ford government on COVID-19 released a report calling for a provincial emergency benefit that would immediately apply to all essential workers “when they are sick, when they’ve been exposed, need time off to get tested, or when it’s their turn to get vaccinated.”

CP24.com will stream the news conference live at 9:45 a.m.