Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement Monday morning after cabinet met yesterday to discuss implementing tougher restrictions amid record-high COVID-19 case counts across the province.

Sources told CTV News Toronto that the Ford government met on Sunday to discuss possible measures to preserve hospital capacity and keep schools open as the Omicron variant rapidly spreads.

Measures being considered include closing schools for two weeks and implementing virtual learning for all students, banning indoor dining, lowering indoor gathering limits (from 10 people to five people and they should be fully vaccinated) and outdoor gathering limits, and decreasing capacity at essential retail to 50 per cent and 25 per cent for non-essential retail, sources said.

The government is also considering putting limits on gyms, personal care services, banquet halls and weddings, and cancelling ticketed events, sources said.

The new measures could come into effect on Wednesday and could be in place for three weeks before they are reassessed.

Last Thursday, the government announced the return to school date would be pushed by two days to Wednesday to give schools extra time to provide N95 masks to staff and to deploy 3,000 HEPA filter units in addition to the 70,000 that have already been installed.

The government also announced that PCR tests would be limited to high-risk individuals as supply remains a concern amid high demand for tests across the country.

In addition, the government slashed capacity limits at large venues to 50 per cent or 1,000 people, whichever is lower.

Premier Ford will be joined alongside Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore, Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Minister of Education Stephen Lecce, Peter Bethlenflavy, Minister of Finance, and Matt Anderson, CEO of Ontario Health for today’s announcement.

CP24.com will stream the announcement live at 11 a.m.