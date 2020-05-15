

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford will be making another COVID-19 related announcement at Queen’s Park today.

The announcement comes one day after Ford unveiled a list of businesses that will be able to reopen as part of the first phase of Ontario’s recovery plan.

Golf courses and marinas can reopen as of Saturday and all retail stores with a street-front entrance can reopen on Tuesday morning provided that they follow physical distancing guidelines. The province will also allow all construction projects to resume as part of this phase.

Schools and childcare centres remain closed but Ford has promised an announcement on that front next week.

"Businesses should reopen only if they are ready, and the truth is that this is all dependent on the numbers," he said Thursday. "As we get more and more people back to work, the risk of flare-ups is real so we need to be vigilant."

Health Minister Christine Elliott and Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction Prabmeet Sarkaria will join Ford for today’s announcement, which is set for 1 p.m.