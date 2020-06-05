

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford will make another announcement at Queen’s Park today, this time joined by his ministers of finance and economic development, job creation and trade.

Ford has been making daily announcements since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic as part of his government’s efforts to limit the spread of the virus and, more recently, to gradually restart Ontario’s economy.

Today’s announcement, which is scheduled for 1 p.m., comes as health officials continue to consider when the province will be ready to stage two of its three-stage reopening plan.

On Wednesday, Ford said that the province would make a decision within a week on reopening restaurant patios but he said that it would likely be part of a “regional reopening,” meaning that harder-hit areas like the GTA may have to wait a little longer.

“That’s on the health table right now and they will make those decisions within the week and we will be able to come out to the public and discuss that,” he said.