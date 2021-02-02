Premier Doug Ford will provide an update this afternoon on the province’s COVID-19 vaccination program as the government approaches its deadline to provide first doses to all residents of long-term care and high-risk retirement homes.

Last week, Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine task force announced that vaccine delivery delays from Europe had forced the province to change its vaccination strategy temporarily.

Ontario stopped providing first doses of the vaccine to health-care workers and essential caregivers in favour of accelerating the timeline for vaccinating residents in long-term care and high-risk retirement homes as well as those who live in First Nation elder care homes.

All residents in those facilities who want to be inoculated will receive their first dose by Feb. 5, according to the province.

Last week, Ontario received no new doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and this week, only about 26,000 doses of the vaccine will be delivered to Ontario, a significant reduction in the number of doses than was previously expected.

Moderna has also scaled back its shipments to Canada due to production delays.

Ret. Gen. Rick Hillier, the chair of the province’s COVID-19 vaccine task force, has said he does not believe these delivery delays will create any significant setbacks in the province’s overall vaccination timeline, indicating that he believes all of those who want a vaccine will likely be able to receive one come late summer.

To date, 70,293 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, receiving both the first and second doses.

Last week, provincial officials claimed that more than 96,000 people had already been fully vaccinated, but then cut that number in half, conceding they had been reading their own data incorrectly since December.

The province says there have been 341,900 doses administered in the province since Ontario first began inoculating people in late December.

Ford will be joined at today’s news conference by Hillier, Health Minister Christine Elliott, and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones.

The news conference, which will be streamed live on CP24.com, will be held at Queen’s Park at 1 p.m.