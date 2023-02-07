

The Canadian Press





A former Liberal MP who represented a Brampton riding is seeking the dismissal of two criminal charges connected to his time in office.

Raj Grewal's lawyer is arguing that prosecutors don't have enough evidence to find him guilty of the two breach of trust charges he faces, and the Crown has failed to establish essential elements required for such a finding.

The Crown is trying to prove that Grewal used his political office for personal gain, offering access to events with the prime minister and help with immigration files in exchange for large loans that went toward his gambling debt.

Grewal appeared in court Monday via videoconference as his lawyer put forward his motion for an acquittal on all charges.