Former city councillor Denzil Minnan-Wong says he will not be running for mayor in the upcoming byelection to replace John Tory.

Minnan-Wong, who served on council for many years, had previously said that he was considering a run following Tory’s sudden resignation.

A fiscal conservative, Minnan-Wong had been an ally Mayor Tory when he was on council.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, he said that over the past 10 days he has received unsolicited support and encouragement from many people to run for mayor.

However he said that in politics, “timing is everything.”

“Running for mayor and what comes next would materially affect the time I could spend with my young family. Children are only young once, and I don’t want to miss any more significant parts of their lives,” Minnan-Wong wrote. “As a result, I have decided not to put my name forward for the upcoming byelection for mayor of the city of Toronto.”

The city sent out a release Thursday setting a date of June 26 for the byelection, with nominations for candidates open until 2 p.m. on May 12.

Others who have said they are exploring a bid include MPP Mitzie Hunter and former police chief Mark Saunders. Several current councillors are also said to be contemplating a run for the mayor’s office.

Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie, who has assumed some of the powers and responsibilities of the mayor for the time being, has said firmly that she will not run for the job herself.