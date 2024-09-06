A former Metrolinx executive has been tapped to become the interim CEO of the Toronto Transit Commission.

During a special meeting on Friday, the TTC board approved the appointment of Greg Percy to the position. The announcement comes a week after Rick Leary's last day on the job.

Percy was appointed as the president of GO Transit in 2013 before becoming the chief operating officer of Metrolinx. He left the regional transit agency in 2019. Shortly after, he took on an executive director role at CAD Railway Industries.

Percy will assume the role in the TTC on Monday. Currently, TTC Deputy CEO Bruce Macgregor is the acting chief.

Councillor and TTC board chair Jamaal Myers said last month that the city was conducting an "international search" to find Leary's permanent replacement. He added that the search could take at least six months.

Myers noted that the city hired a third party to help them pick the right person to lead the transit agency.

More details to come...