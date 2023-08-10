A former NFL player from Georgia is facing fraud-related charges after he allegedly attended “numerous” banks across Durham Region and used fraudulent cheques to withdraw more than $100,000 in cash, police say.

A suspect, identified as Darryl Frank ‘Buster’ Skrine, was arrested at Pearson International Airport on Wednesday night.

Police confirm to CP24 that Skrine is the same individual who played in the NFL for 11 seasons, most recently in 2021.

It is alleged that the suspect in the case attended numerous financial institutions in Durham Region, where he identified himself as a retired NFL player and used fraudulent cheques to open bank accounts.

Police say that the suspect then obtained a portion of the money from those cheques prior to them clearing.

“There is reason to believe the same male has been committing similar offences across Canada,” police said in a news release.

Police said that Skrine was arrested after investigators became aware that he had made travel arrangements to return to the United States on Wednesday night. Investigators worked in conjunction with Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection as well as Peel Regional Police in making the arrest.

Skrine has been charged with 15 offences, including four counts of fraud over $5,000.

Skrine, a cornerback, was drafted in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns and went on to play for the New York Jets, the Chicago Bears, the San Francisco 49ers and the Tennessee Titans.

The charges against him have not been tested in court.