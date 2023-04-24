A Toronto-area lawyer who went missing nearly two months ago was embroiled in a number of legal battles at the time of her disappearance and police believe she may have been met with foul play, CTV News Toronto has learned.

Real estate lawyer Isabella Dan, 53, was last seen leaving her Markham, Ont., condominium on March 3 before entering an associate’s Porsche Cayenne parked out front, York Regional Police confirmed to CTV News Toronto Monday.

Investigators confirmed Monday that her home was left in a state thought to be “out of character,” with food and personal items being left out.

From there, investigators believe Dan was dropped off by the associate to meet another unknown person in the area of Highway 7 between Warden and Leslie in Markham, or along Yonge Street between York Mills and Eglinton in the city of Toronto.

At the time of Dan's disappearance, she was facing at least four civil lawsuits alleging she'd taken out fraudulent mortgages on a number of Toronto-area properties, The Ontario Superior Court of Justice confirmed Monday. CTV News Toronto has requested copies of the documents.

CTV News Toronto has also reached out to Dan for comment but did not receive a response by publication.

In the months since Dan went missing, police said they have yet to speak to anyone that strictly knows her in her personal life. They also state Dan may have gone by other names, including ’Rui Dan’ and ‘Rourun Dan.’

At the time of her disappearance, Dan was wearing a beige coat with fur on the collar and black pants, carrying a red gym bag, police said.

York Regional Police are asking anyone who knows Dan, or anyone with any information about her disappearance to contact them immediately.