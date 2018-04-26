Four people injured after TTC bus collides with vehicle in Etobicoke
A bus involved in a collision near Scarlett Road and Lawrence Avenue is shown. (Mike Nguyen)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Thursday, April 26, 2018 5:35AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 26, 2018 6:23AM EDT
Four people were rushed to hospital, one with serious injuries, after a TTC bus collided with a vehicle in Etobicoke early Thursday morning.
Reports from the scene indicate that the bus T-boned a car near Scarlett Road and Lawrence Avenue at around 1 a.m., sending it into a tree.
According to police, one person was trapped in the vehicle following the crash and had to be freed by first responders.
Paramedics say that three people sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash while a fourth has serious and possibly life-threatening injuries.
The circumstances leading up to the collision are not immediately clear.