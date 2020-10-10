Four people seriously injured after car, motorcycle collide in Brampton
Published Saturday, October 10, 2020 11:23PM EDT
Four people were taken to hospital after a car and a motorcycle collided in Brampton Saturday night.
Peel police said the crash happened in the area of Williams Parkway and Kennedy Road North around 10 p.m.
Two occupants of the motorcycle and two people from the car were injured and transported to local hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
The intersection is closed as police investigate.