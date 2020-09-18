Toronto Public Health (TPH) is confirming four positive cases of COVID-19 at a popular waterfront entertainment complex.

Four patrons who visited NOIR inside REBEL Entertainment Complex, located at 11 Polson Street, on Sept. 11 between 10:30 p.m and 2 a.m., have tested positive for the virus, according to public health officials.

TPH is warning that anyone who was at the nightclub during this time may have been exposed to COVID-19.

“Toronto Public Health is following up with all known close contacts based on the information provided in the contact tracing logs for staff and patrons,” reads a statement issued Friday night. “These individuals will be instructed to self-isolate for 14 days and to go for testing.”

TPH is advising anyone who was at NOIR during this time to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms until September 25, 2020.

Rebel released a statement on Friday and said it closely followed TPH’s guidelines and were confirmed to be in compliance with reopening protocols.

“As soon as we were notified of the potential exposure we employed a third party COVID-19 decontamination and disposal service to conduct a thorough clean. We continue to fully cooperate with TPH,” reads the statement.

INK Entertainment, who runs the entertainment complex, released a statement on Friday announcing its decision to close all of their Canandian venues.

“In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to close all of our Canadian venues effective immediately,” reads the statement. “We offer our deepest gratitude to our valued guests and local community for their unwavering support over the years and their understanding of this decision during an incredibly difficult time.”

On Sept. 18, TPH inspectors found REBEL entertainment complex to be in compliance with all reopening protocols under the province’s Stage 3 reopening guidelines.