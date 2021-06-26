Toronto police have arrested and charged four suspects in connection with a double homicide in Scarborough earlier this month.

On June 13, police responded to reports of multiple gunshots heard in the area of Danforth Road and Thicketwood Drive shortly after 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located two men with life-threatening injuries.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims were identified as 25-year-old Daniel Fung and Mohamed Moallim, 23, both from Toronto.

A homicide investigation has been launched by Toronto police.

On June 25, police executed a number of search warrants as part of their investigation.

As a result, four suspects from Toronto were arrested.

Twenty-six-year-old Karim Cadoo, Elvis Cadoo, 24, and Imron Samuel, 37, have each been charged with two counts of first degree murder, while 50-year-old Felix Samuel has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

They are scheduled to appear in court today.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).