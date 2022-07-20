Four teens charged in fatal shooting at Scarborough plaza
Toronto police are pictured at the scene of a shooting in Scarborough that left one man dead June 8, 2022.
Published Wednesday, July 20, 2022 9:39PM EDT
Toronto Police have charged four teens in connection with the fatal Scarborough shooting of a 24-year-old man in June.
Police responded to a shooting at a plaza near Lawrence Avenue East and Markham Road at around 8 p.m. on June 8.
Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds at the rear of the building. Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have since identified him as 24-year-old Javonte Daley.
Police announced Wednesday that four people were taken into custody in connection with the shooting today.
They include two 19-year-old men — Jamar Bernard and Emmanuel Kitenge — and two 16-year-olds who cannot be named under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
All four have been charged with first-degree murder, police said.
They all made an appearance via video link earlier today.
Police are asking anyone with further information to contact investigators.