Toronto Police have charged four teens in connection with the fatal Scarborough shooting of a 24-year-old man in June.

Police responded to a shooting at a plaza near Lawrence Avenue East and Markham Road at around 8 p.m. on June 8.

Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds at the rear of the building. Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have since identified him as 24-year-old Javonte Daley.

Police announced Wednesday that four people were taken into custody in connection with the shooting today.

They include two 19-year-old men — Jamar Bernard and Emmanuel Kitenge — and two 16-year-olds who cannot be named under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

All four have been charged with first-degree murder, police said.

They all made an appearance via video link earlier today.

Police are asking anyone with further information to contact investigators.