Four restaurants were just added to Michelin’s Toronto guide for their exceptional – and more affordable – food.

The four Toronto eateries were appointed as Bib Gourmands, a designation that Michelin calls "not quite a star, but certainly not a consolation prize" granted to high-quality establishments that can provide diners two courses and a glass of wine (or dessert) for under $60.

“We’re so excited to add BB’s, Sunny's Chinese, Tiflisi, and White Lily Diner to the selection of Bib Gourmand restaurants in Toronto,” Michelin’s international director Gwendal Poullennec said in Tuesday’s release.

“The anonymous inspectors were quite impressed with the imaginative, delicious cuisine at these eateries as well as the value and experience. We hope that local foodies as well as international travelers will enjoy these tasty gems we’re pleased to reveal.”

The new additions feature cuisines from Filipino to Chinese, as well as an old-school diner serving their own smoked bacon at breakfast.

The announcement comes a month after Michelin revealed 12 new restaurants that will be added to 2023’s guide, which also includes the four Bib Gourmands unveiled Tuesday. Other restaurants that made the chopping block include Alder, FK, Kiin and Vela.

Just last year, Michelin published its first-ever Toronto guide, which was the first city in Canada to make the list. Vancouver joined the guide shortly after.

Seventy-four Toronto restaurants earned the esteemed recognition in the 2022 guide, representing 27 different cuisine styles. Only one restaurant earned two Michelin stars – Sushi Masaki Saito on Avenue Road in Yorkville – and 17 restaurants were inducted to the Bib Gourmand list.

The full, official 2023 Michelin Guide for Toronto will be revealed at a ceremony on Sept. 27.

With files from Hannah Alberga and Katherine DeClerq