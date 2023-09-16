Four people are in hospital following an overnight shooting south of Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Dundas and Sherbourne streets at approximately 2:45 a.m.

Police say two victims are in life-threatening condition, and two are in serious condition. The victims are reportedly all adult men.

Suspects are still outstanding. Police have not shared suspect information but have confirmed there are multiple suspects.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.