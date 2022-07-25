A series of deadly shootings in Langley, B.C., started about six hours before RCMP issued a cellphone alert warning the public.

RCMP Sgt. David Lee says the alert, which was issued around 6:20 a.m., was done "at the appropriate time" when police were able to tie the events together.

Two men were found dead, a woman was critically hurt and another man was shot in the leg at separate scenes around the Metro Vancouver community.

The first shooting took place around midnight, while the suspect was confronted and killed by police at about 5:45 a.m., near where the final victim was wounded.

Lee says the suspect is known to them, but it’s unclear if any of that history could have led to what happened.

RCMP Chief Supt. Ghalib Bhayani says they don't know the motive behind the shooting or if there was a relationship between the shooter and the victims.

"While the investigation is ongoing, all indications are that there was nobody else involved and there's no further ongoing threat to public safety," he told a press conference.

The public alert said the shootings involved "transient victims," but Lee says investigators have not confirmed if the victims are homeless.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2022.