

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A fourth candidate has announced her intention to run in the upcoming leadership race for Ontario’s Progressive Conservative Party.

Tanya Granic Allen – the president of Parents as First Educators – confirmed to CP24 on Thursday evening that she intends to run against Doug Ford, Christine Elliott and Caroline Mulroney.

Parents as First Educators is a grassroot movement that is against the current sex-education curriculum in Ontario.

“We have to make sure that the protest of parents across this province isn’t falling upon deaf ears,” Granic Allen said in a statement. “We have to make sure the social conservative voice is being respected. We need our message to be conveyed loudly and clearly.”

“I’m not sure any of the three declared candidates are going to be that strong voice – at least not yet.”

Doug Ford was the first to declare his intention to run for leadership of the party on Jan. 29. Christine Elliott then declared her bid on Twitter on Feb.1 before Mulroney joined the race on Feb. 5.

The race for a new leader of the party comes after Patrick Brown resigned from the position amid sexual misconduct allegations, which he has thoroughly denied.

Granic Allen said in her statement that she is urging people to help her run for leadership.

“First, I need people to sign my nomination papers,” she said. “I also need donations in order to enter. The entrance fee for this race is $100,000.”

“If the PC party allows me, I promise I will stay in until the very end. I will not abandon this contest. I will not abandon you.”

She said she is also encouraging people to buy a $10 membership in the PC party to be eligible to vote.

Ford welcomed Granic Allen to the race on Twitter on Thursday evening.

Welcome to the race @TGranicAllen - looking forward to talking with all of the leadership candidates. The @OntarioPCParty is strongest when we are united. #pcpo #onpoli — Doug Ford (@fordnation) February 9, 2018

The first leadership debate for the party is scheduled in Toronto for Feb. 15, one day before the deadline for candidates and new party members to register. A second debate will be held at a later date.

The vote is scheduled to take place between March 2 and 8, with the results being released on March 10.