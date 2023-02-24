York police have arrested a fourth suspect in connection with the December 2021 assault of Elnaz Hajtamiri in a Richmond Hill parking garage weeks prior to her abduction.

Hajtamiri was attacked and struck with a frying pan in the garage near Yonge Street and Bantry Avenue on Dec. 20, 2021.

Police have previously said that the assault was interrupted by a concerned citizen who intervened. The suspects then fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.

Less than a month later, on Jan. 21, 2022, Hajtamiri was kidnapped from a residence on Trailwood Place in Wasaga Beach by three suspects wearing fake police gear.

She hasn’t been seen or heard from since, although police have charged her ex-boyfriend and former business partner Mohamad Lilo with attempted murder and kidnapping in connection with her disappearance.

Lilo, 35, is also facing charges in connection with the Dec. 20 attack.

In a news release on Friday, York police confirmed that a fourth suspect has now been taken into custody in connection with the frying pan attack as well.

Harshpreet Sekhon, 25, was arrested on Feb. 16 and is charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

The latest arrest comes after police announced a reward of up to $100,000 last month for anyone with information about Hajtamiri’s location last month.

Police also released images of three additional suspects in Hajtamiri’s kidnapping just last week. At the time, police said that they believe the suspects are residing in the Greater Toronto Area.