A French school in Etobicoke is the latest school in Toronto to be shut down due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Toronto Public Health said Tuesday that it is recommending the temporary dismissal of all students from in-person learning and other activities at Micheline-Saint-Cyr Elementary School as of Wednesday.

“We are recommending a whole school dismissal as a precautionary measure to protect staff, students and the community from further COVID19 transmission within the school,” the health unit said in a tweet. “TPH will continue to work w/our school community & have notified close contacts & ask them to stay home, monitor for symptoms & get tested.”

It is unclear exactly how many cases have been detected at the school, located near Lake Shore Boulevard and Forty First Street, as the Ontario government only provides case information for public and Catholic schools.

Toronto public health defines an outbreak as two or more lab-confirmed cases in students and or staff in a school with an epidemiological link within a 14-day period where at least one person could reasonably have been infected in the school.

TPH said it will “work closely with our school partners” to determine when in-person learning will resume at the school.

Micheline-Saint-Cyr is the second Toronto school to be dismissed in as many days this week. On Monday, TPH said it was recommending the dismissal of all students and staff from in-person learning at Grenoble Public School in Flemingdon Park.

Toronto Public Health currently lists 17 schools in the city as having active COVID-19 outbreaks, though most remain open.

As of Tuesday morning, Ontario reported a total of 10 publicly-funded schools closed due to COVID-19. That number stood at just three a week ago.