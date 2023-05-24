Kathleen Matthews has known Nathan for more than a decade.

"Nathan is one of those people that you meet, and you are instantly drawn to," she told CTV News Toronto. "He's very charismatic and caring and funny and silly, and when you meet him, you just want to spend more time with him."

Matthews met him when she was working for the Best Buddies program, which pairs university students with individuals with disabilities in the community to forge friendships. She was actually paired with Nathan's best friend but met him, and the two became close.

The pair have even been to a few Raptors games together, where she says Nathan’s dancing landed him on the jumbotron for about 45 seconds.

"He just has this energy that sort of draws you in," said Matthews.

Nathan has not been seen since May 12 in the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue. He's a 37-year-old man with Down syndrome, who is four-foot-six and weighs about 170 pounds. He has a full beard and moustache.

The day after Matthews heard he was missing, she said she started a Facebook group to spread the word and provide updates on the search.

"It's hard to believe that it's true," she said. "It's hard to understand what's happening, and it's an absolutely awful thing that's happening, and we just want him to be found."

Last Tuesday, on May 16, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) set up a command post to conduct a thorough search of the neighbourhood where Nathan was last seen. It has since been dismantled, but police say they are still following every tip that comes in.

"This is very much an active and ongoing investigation, and we are working with other police services," TPS Const. Cindy Chung said.

On Friday, Guelph police tweeted they were following an unconfirmed report he'd been sighted in their area. But in a statement today, the service said, "Our officers canvassed the area where he possibly was seen, but were unable to locate any surveillance cameras to help confirm or reject that the person spotted was indeed Nathan."

Nathan is from Kitchener, and Waterloo Regional Police are also on alert.

"He's missed by so many people. It's an incredible amount of people that are missing him," said Matthews. "The family's incredibly worried."

If someone sees him, Matthews said he might be hungry or thirsty and hopes they would offer him something to eat from McDonald's, A&W or Dairy Queen.

She said she keeps the hope alive, knowing so many people are looking for him.

"The more people that join and help look for him, the better chance we're going to find him, and that's what keeps me going," said Matthews. "He's a smart guy, he's very capable, so that keeps me hoping too."

She added Nathan might be afraid of being in trouble when he's found, and she hopes whoever does, reassures him he's not.

"We just really want to bring him home," said Matthews.

Toronto police are asking anyone with information or who may spot him to contact them, saying no tip is too small.