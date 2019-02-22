

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Frontline TTC workers will be wearing shirts that read “Keep our Transit Public” over their uniforms today as part of a silent protest against Premier Doug Ford’s plans to seize control of the subway system.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 113 President Carlos Santos tells CP24 that the protest is being held in response to ongoing discussions between the city and province regarding the potential upload of the subway.

According to terms of reference for those talks that were released last week three options are being considered: a full transfer of the subway system to the province, the transfer of all future subway projects to the province and another scenario in which the province would assume responsibility for the delivery of future subway projects but would not actually own the infrastructure.

“We have 11,500 members serving the City of Toronto and our members serve the City of Toronto better than any other transit agency in North America. We believe the subway being uploaded will lead to privatization and will reduce service and increase fares,” Santos said.

Santos said that workers will not be “disrupting service” in any way today and rather are holding a “silent protest in solidarity with the citizens of Toronto,” who he said are also concerned about the upload of the subway system.

He said that he can’t comment on whether any future action is planned but said that union members “know transit best” and deserve to have their voices heard.

“We have been trying to get a meeting with the province and they have refused to meet with us,” he said.

Today’s silent protest is being held in coordination with several other unions, including CUPE.

Members of some of those unions will be on hand at 36 transit stations today handing out information pamphlets.