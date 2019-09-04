

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A fundraising event will be held this weekend to help make the home of a woman paralyzed in the Danforth shooting last summer more accessible.

Danielle Kane, a nursing student who was one of the victims shot during the deadly attack in Greektown on July 22, 2018, has been in a wheelchair since she was released from the hospital.

Kane was struck by a bullet that tore through her stomach and exited through her back, shattering part of her spine.

While she survived the shooting, she spent 11 days in a medically-induced coma and had to undergo multiple surgeries.

Despite her injury, Kane has maintained a positive outlook.

She added that the community support she has received has been “incredible.”

“We are just absolutely floored at the generosity of the community and they are behind us 100 per cent,” she told CP24 on Wednesday.

To help make her home more accessible, a fundraiser is being held in Ajax this weekend.

She said that structural changes need to be made to allow for the installation of a wheelchair accessible bathroom and kitchen as well as a ramp and a lift.

“There is quite a lot that has to be done,” Kane said.

She said that the renovation will give her more independence and will take some of the stress off of those who are helping care for her.

“During the renovation, we are having to stay in a split-level home. It is not accessible. My primary caregiver Jerry, he has to carry me a lot and so he is exhausted,” she said. “He has been there for me for so long and he needs time for himself now.”

The fundraiser will be held at the Annandale Golf and Curling Club on Saturday night.