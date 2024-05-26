

The Canadian Press





A funeral will be held next month for a four-year-old Quebec girl who fell into a river while sledding in December.

An online obituary says a service and interment for Eva-Rose Gauthier will be held on June 7 in Dolbeau-Mistassini, about 240 kilometres north of Quebec City.

Police announced last Sunday that a child-sized body had been found in Lac-St-Jean, about 16 kilometres from where the girl disappeared, but did not confirm the identity.

The child had been missing since Dec. 22, when she fell into the Mistassibi River while sledding with her mother near the riverbank.

Police mounted a major search operation that included a shore search, drones and helicopters, but shifted to a recovery mission on Boxing Day.

The obituary described Eva-Rose as a beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter and great-granddaughter.