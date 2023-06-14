Funnel clouds could develop in a wide swath of the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area this afternoon and evening, says Canada’s national weather agency.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., Environment Canada issued weather advisories warning of conditions favourable for the development of funnel clouds in Toronto, Hamilton, and the Dunnville – Caledonia-Haldimand region.

“These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms. This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground,” it said.

“However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado. Landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage but can still be dangerous.”

The weather agency said landspout tornadoes can be strong enough to “topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris short distances.”

Environment Canada is urging people to treat any funnel cloud sighting seriously. “Should a funnel cloud develop nearby, prepare to take shelter. These funnel clouds usually appear with little or no warning,” it said.