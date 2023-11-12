A tentative agreement has been reached between the Town of Whitby and the union representing 300 full-time municipal workers, ending a nearly month-long strike.

On Sunday, the town and CUPE Local 53 announced they had tentatively reached a three-year agreement. Both parties are set to vote for ratification this week, and are keeping the agreement's details confidential until then.

Throughout the strike, municipal facilities shut down, and services like garbage collection have been put on pause as union members picketed.

“After nearly a month on the lines, I am so proud of the members, the bargaining committee, our broader union, and the residents of Whitby who supported us through this,” Rob Radford, president of CUPE Local 53, said in a media release.

“Now we’re ready to get back to delivering the services residents rely on and I’m happy to say that we’re prepared to present the tentative deal to the membership at the ratification vote.”

Whitby Mayor Elizabeth Roy said she is “very pleased” they have reached a tentative agreement.

“Our employees play a vital role in providing the day-to-day services that residents rely on the day-to-day services that residents rely on and shaping the overall success of our town,” Roy said in a release.

“I understand that this labour disruption caused significant inconvenience to our residents, and I truly appreciate everyone’s patience.”

On Wednesday, Roy said she wouldn’t use her strong mayor powers to put an end to the strike, claiming that ending it does not align with the powers’ designated use, which is to further “prescribed provincial priorities,” like housing.

Some services also started to return then to the town of over 135,000 people, including recreation centres and curbside waste removal for yard waste, and opened a new drop-off location for garbage, yard waste and organics.

In a notice on Sunday, the town said after the ratification vote, regular service will resume.

With files from CP24's Aisling Murphy