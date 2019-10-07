Gardiner Expressway closed over Thanksgiving weekend for maintenance
Vehicles makes their way into and out of downtown Toronto along the Gardiner Expressway in Toronto on Thursday, November 24, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, October 7, 2019 7:43AM EDT
The Gardiner Expressway will be shut down over the Thanksgiving long weekend for maintenance and improvements.
The city says the highway will be closed in both directions between Highway 427/ Queen Elizabeth Way and the Don Valley Parkway starting 12:01 a.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Monday.
“Crews will perform important maintenance and improvement work to help keep the highway in the best state of good repair, in advance of the coming winter season,” the city said in a news release.
The maintenance work includes line marking, overhead and ground sign inspections, pothole repair and crack sealing, graffiti removal, and street light repairs.
