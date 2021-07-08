Drivers getting around the city this weekend will have to plan a route that doesn't include the Gardiner Expressway.

Starting Friday July 9 at 11 p.m., the major Toronto artery will shut down for the weekend so that crews can carry out annual maintenance.

The closure will be in effect both ways from the DVP to Highway 427.

The Gardiner will remain closed until Monday July 12 at 5 a.m.

“The city will be actively managing traffic during this weekend’s annual maintenance closure of the Gardiner Expressway by monitoring and adjusting nearby traffic lights and signals and placing additional signs around the closure to notify drivers,” Toronto Transportation Services said in a tweet.

The city is advising drivers to plan around the major closure.

Some TTC changes also in effect

In addition to the major roadwork, the TTC is modifying some of its schedules to accommodate maintenance work this weekend as well.

Subway service on Line 2 between St George and Broadview stations will begin by noon on Sunday, July 11 to accommodate beam replacement work on the Prince Edward Viaduct. Shuttle buses will operating to replace regular service in the morning.

On July 10 and 11, the TTC will be carrying out work to fix leaks between Spadina and St. George Stations. Starting at midnight each night, riders will need to board northbound trains on the southbound side of the platforms and may experience slightly longer than normal wait times, the TTC says.