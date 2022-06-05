

The Canadian Press





Gasoline prices continued to trend upward across much of Canada over the weekend and experts warn more increases are coming this week.

The Canadian Automobile Association says national average gas prices rose to nearly $2.06 on Sunday, up almost three cents from the day before and 11 cents higher compared with a week ago.

Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, says fuel prices will continue to surge in the coming days.

In a forecast shared on Twitter, he says the average price of gasoline could reach $2.12 a litre by Monday afternoon.

Gas prices have risen rapidly over the last year as a tight global supply is worsened by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Prices have also been pushed higher by strong demand as the economy reopens after lockdowns imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a busy travel season gets underway.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2022.