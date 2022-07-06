The cost of filling up your gas tank will be a lot less painful tomorrow throughout most of the Golden Horseshoe area, says one industry analyst.

Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, is predicting a 12 cent drop in the cost of gas to 179.9 a litre in most of Ontario, including the GTA, Toronto, Hamilton, London, Barrie, and Kitchener.

Last Friday, gas prices in Ontario dropped 11 cents per litre due, in part, to the government cutting the provincial gas tax. That brought down the average gas price to $1.93 cents per litre, which was the lowest it has been since May 12.