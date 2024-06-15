

The Canadian Press





DAUPHIN, Man. -- A ceremony is set for this afternoon to remember 17 people who died in a bus crash in western Manitoba.

Families of the victims have been working on a monument, which will be unveiled at a park in the city of Dauphin.

The bus had 25 people on board and was carrying seniors to a casino near the town of Carberry when it collided with a semi-trailer while crossing the Trans-Canada Highway

RCMP have said the semi-trailer had the right of way, and their investigation is now in the hands of Crown attorneys who will decide whether to lay charges.

The Mounties say they may never be able to talk to the bus driver, who was among the survivors who suffered severe injuries

The Manitoba government is examining three options to improve safety at the intersection -- a wider median, a roundabout and a new design that would require people entering the Trans-Canada Highway to turn right instead of going straight or left.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2024