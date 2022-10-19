Mayoral hopeful Gil Penalosa wants to cancel the “wasteful” rebuild of the Gardiner East Expressway and instead replace the elevated highway with an at-grade boulevard.

In a news release, the urbanist expressed his commitment to “follow best practices of cities around the world by tearing down the elevated expressway.”

Penelosa, a former parks chief in Bogota, Colombia, says his proposal would open up 5.4 acres of new lands with an estimated value of $450 million. He also said 8,000 new homes could be built there, while generating $1 billion in savings and revenue. Further, Penalosa pointed out that the plan would still allow the Don Valley Parkway to be connected with the Gardiner Expressway, west of Jarvis Street.

“Every world-class city is removing their elevated expressways, yet John Tory plans to pour a billion dollars into outdated, crumbling infrastructure when people’s top priority is new housing and public services,” he said. “By removing the Gardiner East, we have an opportunity to create a destination, rather than have that part of the city be just a place to pass through.”

Seven years ago, Toronto City Council voted 24-21 in favour of implementing a ‘hybrid’ option for the Gardiner East that would see the expressway moved 100 metres to the north and rebuilt from the Don Valley Parkway to Jarvis Street at a cost of roughly $919 million over a 100-year period.

The project was initially expected to take six years to complete, including about a year and a half of traffic diversions. Several on/off ramps will also be relocated as part of the plan.

Tory strongly supported this option, which he said would hold back congestion and prevent lost productivity.

Penalosa said his proposal is do-able as so far “no contracts (have been) signed to build the Gardiner hybrid since it was approved.”

Meanwhile, in a statement provided to CP24.com, the mayor’s re-election campaign reiterated his commitment to the ‘hybrid’ plan for the Gardiner East.

“While others attempt to reopen almost decade-old debates in an effort to change or delay important transit, transportation and infrastructure projects, the mayor is focused on moving Toronto forward and getting big things done,” spokesperson Jenessa Crognali wrote.

“(Tory) is committed to the historic $28 billion-plus transit (expansion) project he secured for the city, and at the same time protecting critical transportation infrastructure.”

Crognali went on to note that Tory’s “priority is to keep people moving in Toronto, whether it be driving, taking public transit or cycling” as the city’s grows with “mega-transit projects and housing developments under construction.”

“Keeping projects moving is how we keep people moving,” she said, noting more than 32 million vehicle trips annually are taken on the eastern section of the Gardiner Expressway.

Back in 2015, councillors also considered tearing down the eastern portion of the Gardiner Expressway and replacing it with an eight-lane Lake Shore Boulevard. That option, which was pegged to cost $461 million, ultimately failed in a vote of 19-26 at council. Almost all downtown representatives preferred this option, arguing that the hybrid plan will be more expensive and would sacrifice an opportunity to open up new lands for development and to revitalize a key stretch of the city’s waterfront.

The ramps from the Gardiner Expressway to Lake Shore Boulevard at Logan Avenue were demolished in the summer of 2021 as part of the project.

Work on rebuilding the eastern portion of the Gardiner Expressway, from Cherry Street to the DVP, isn’t expected to get underway until 2026.

With files from CP24’s Joshua Freeman.