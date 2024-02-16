Police have charged a 14-year-old girl and have released a photo of another suspect following a rush-hour stabbing at a busy Toronto subway station Thursday.

Police said a 52-year-old man was getting off a subway train at Wilson Station in North York just before 5:30 p.m. when he became involved in an altercation on the platform with a female youth and her companion.

The victim did not know the two, police said.

During the altercation, the man was assaulted and stabbed.

The girl was taken into custody by officers at the scene, while the male suspect fled in a northeast direction along Wilson Avenue towards Wilson Heights Boulevard, police said.

The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Friday that they have charged the girl in connection with the stabbing. She is facing charges of assault, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, and failing to comply with an undertaking. She cannot be named under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police also released an image of the male suspect.

He is described as wearing a black, puffy, winter jacket, a black hooded sweater, a black face covering, slim charcoal ripped jeans, and white and gray high top “Jordan” shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to reach out to investigators.