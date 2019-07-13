Girl, 2, drowns in pool in Lanark County: OPP
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, July 13, 2019
LANARK HIGHLANDS, Ont. -- Ontario Provincial Police in Lanark County say they are investigating the apparent drowning of a two-year-old girl.
Police say officers were dispatched to a home with a swimming pool in Tay Valley Township at around 2:00 p.m. Friday.
They say the child was rushed to hospital by ambulance where she was pronounced dead.
The Chief Coroner of Ontario is also investigating.
No other information was immediately released.