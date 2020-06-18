

A GO bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19 but Metrolinx says that it is believed to be a “low risk” situation” and that that public health officials will not be reaching out to riders as a result.

The driver last worked a shift on June 11. They then went into self-isolation upon learning that a family member had tested positive for the virus.

The driver subsequently tested positive themselves and is now recovering at home, Metrolinx says.

“The bus operator last worked on June 11, was asymptomatic, consistently wore a face covering while driving and the bus was fitted with a protective barrier. Therefore, public health believes it is a low risk situation and has not asked to speak with customers,” the transit agency said in a press release issued Thursday. “We are informing the public out of an abundance of caution.”

Metrolinx said that the driver was assigned to early morning routes between Oshawa and Newcastle (Bus 90A) and Oshawa and Finch (Bus 96 and 96B).

To date, eight Metrolinx employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and another four had probable cases.

In the release, Metrolinx said that it believes its efforts to frequently disinfect and clean vehicles along with a policy requiring that employees wear face masks have “effectively limited the spread of inaction” while “protecting staff and customers.”