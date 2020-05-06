

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Public health officials in Peel Region are encouraging residents to get outside amid the COVID-19 pandemic but they say that exercise should not be used as an “excuse” to head out of town or visit popular scenic attractions.

Peel Region Medical Officer of Health Dr. Lawrence Loh made the comment during a weekly briefing hosted by Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown on Wednesday.

He said that while there is ample evidence that the “curve is starting to flatten” throughout Peel Region, residents have to remain vigilant.

“Please do go out and get some fresh air but be smart and apart and do not congregate,” he said. “Please do not use exercise as an excuse to head out town, to hike popular trails or to day trip to attractions because scenic hotspots might become viral hotspots if we are not careful.”

There have been 2,736 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Brampton so far, including 145 deaths.

Loh said that he “truly believes” that residents have helped the region avert a worst case scenario but he pointed out that the guidelines and recommendations made by public health officials have not changed, particularly around physical distancing.

“I want to be clear about what flattening the curve means. Flattening the curve does not mean that all is well and back to normal. Flattening the curve simply means that we have controlled the fire,” he said. “We are now in the driver’s seat but the risk of a wildfire still lurks. It is our decisions now that will dictate what comes next.”

Testing completed at all but one long-term care facility

Loh said that in an effort to further limit the spread of the virus, testing has been completed on residents and staff members at all but one of Peel Region’s 28 long-term care facilities with testing at retirement facilities expected to begin soon.

In Brampton, officials also continue to enforce various orders put into place to limit the spread of the virus.

Over the last week 42 charges were laid, including a dozen that were related to non-essential businesses that have continued to operate.

Officials say that seven charges were also handed out after bylaw officers responded to reports of upwards of 30 vehicles gathered at one plaza.

Meanwhile on a lighter note, Brown said that he has been “blown away” by the participation in a backyard gardening program wherein residents can access free supplies to help them grow vegetables at home during the pandemic.

He said that 14,000 people have signed up for the program so far.

“We are seeing positive developments in the community,” Brown said at Wednesday’s briefing. “For those that are frustrated by being distant from friends and loved ones I want you to know the measures are working.”