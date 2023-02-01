GO Transit and UP Express riders can now text Metrolinx for help if they see any safety concerns on their commute.

In order to report an immediate concern, transit riders can text “HELP” to 77777, and a member of Metrolinx’s Customer Protective Services team will respond within 90 seconds. The team can also be reached by phone at 1-877-297-0642.

“Safety is at your fingertips,” Metrolinx’s flyer unveiling the new support system reads. “Help is a text away.”

In a news release issued Jan. 31, the transit agency says its team will dispatch support or local police services to address the safety concern if needed.

According to Metrolinx, the new service became available for use on Monday, and can be used trains and buses, stations, and bus loops with GO Transit and UP Express.

The transit agency notes video or images cannot be received through this service at this tim, and asks customers to send text-only concerns.

The announcement of the new text service comes as the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) and Toronto Police Service (TPS) deploy more staff and officers across the transit system daily. The additions are the result of a rash of violent attacks against TTC employees and passengers.

"The TTC must be safe for everyone – passengers and transit employees. We're continuing to work with the TTC, Toronto Police, and TTC union leadership to make sure we are immediately addressing safety concerns," Tory said in a statement on Jan. 27.

With files from CP24’s Bryann Aguilar