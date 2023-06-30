A GO Train has struck an SUV in Scarborough, Toronto police said on Friday morning.

The collision occurred on Finch Avenue East between Kennedy Road and Midland Avenue, investigators said in a tweet. According to police, other cars were “possibly” struck in a chain reaction.

Police say no one has been trapped. Toronto paramedics report that injuries so far are considered to be minor.

The GO Train is being held at the scene while Toronto police investigate.

More to come.