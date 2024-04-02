GO Transit service along the Barrie line has resumed, with some delays, following a fatality on the tracks near Rutherford Station in Vaughan.

The incident happened early Monday afternoon in an industrial zone near Rivermede and Bowes roads, just east of Keele Street and north of Highway 7.

York Regional Police said that they were called to that area shortly before 12:30 p.m.

No other injuries have been reported.

Updates on GO train service can be found online.