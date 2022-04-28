

The Canadian Press





GO Transit says bus service at Toronto's Union Station has resumed after a protest by striking workers saw some lines delayed and others rerouted to other transit hubs.

Ninety-five workers with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers went on strike a week ago and started holding daily pickets over the weekend.

The workers are signals and communication workers as well as train movement directors at Union Station.

GO Transit says demonstrators gathered again Wednesday morning near the Union Station Bus Terminal and restricted access to the facility throughout the day.

Service was restored around 11:30 p.m.

The workers have been without a new contract since December 2019.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2022.