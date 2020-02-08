

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Service has been suspended on GO Transit’s Barrie Line due to protesters blocking railway tracks in the northwest part of the city.

The protesters met in Dovercourt Park on Saturday morning and made their way to train tracks located north of Dupont Street, near Bartlett Avenue.

The protesters are blocking the tracks to show support for the Wet’suwet’en First Nation in northern British Columbia.

Six people were recently arrested near a worksite as the RCMP enforced an injunction against the Nation’s hereditary chiefs and their supporters, who are opposing the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins has confirmed that the protesters are blocking a track used by GO Transit’s Barrie Line and as a result, service has been suspended on the line until further notice.

Update: we understand there is a Barrie track being blocked now so it is necessary for service on @GOtransitBR to be suspended until we can safely pass. We will keep you updated https://t.co/8165H0zQKM — Anne Marie Aikins (@AMAwithAMA) February 8, 2020

Toronto police confirmed that the protest is also impacting CP Rail trains.

It is unclear how long the protesters plan to prevent trains from passing through the area.

VIA cancels trains between Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal

The Toronto demonstration comes amid an ongoing protest near Belleville that has halted VIA Rail service between Toronto and Ottawa, and Toronto and Montreal.

Ontario Provincial Police said Friday that they are monitoring the protests in Belleville to ensure public safety but no one has been arrested.

On the company’s website, VIA confirmed that while trains will continue to operate between Ottawa and Montreal, trains will not operate between Toronto and Ottawa or Toronto and Montreal until the “issue is resolved.”

Trains 50, 52, 60, 61, 62, 641, 643, and 655 have been cancelled today.

“VIA Rail will be automatically refunding all segments affected by this service disruption,” the company said in its online travel advisory. “We are asking passengers to check our online tools for departures and arrivals updates.”

-With files from The Canadian Press