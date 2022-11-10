GO buses will soon be back on the road after the union representing operators and other transit workers reached a tentative agreement with Metrolinx on Thursday.

The new deal between the transit agency and the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1597 ended a strike that began on Monday, which led to the suspension of GO bus service across the Golden Horseshoe region.

In a statement, ATU said the new contract "addresses the union's safety concerns and contracting out issues," adding that it has "critical language that would protect GO Transit jobs from being contracted out."

Those had been the main sticking points throughout the seven-month bargaining. The new contract came hours after talks between the the union and Metrolinx resumed on Thursday afternoon.

"This has been a tough road, but we're at the end right now," ATU Local 1587 President Rob Cormier told reporters at the Sheraton Hotel after the deal was struck.

In a statement, Metrolinx said it was pleased that a three-year agreement has been reached.

"This is good news for our ATU employees and our customers," Anne Marie Aikins, a spokesperson for the Crown agency responsible for GO Transit, said.

Aikins added that it hopes to fully resume GO bus service on Saturday.

"We need to bring buses back to the depots and service them. But staff will return to their jobs tomorrow and we’ll work together to get service ready for the weekend," she said.

Specifics of the agreement will be released once union members ratify it through a vote.

ATU International President John Costa said he believes the deal will be approved.

"I think they got a fair and respectful contract -- the contract that they went on strike for being disrespected," he said.

"But I'm glad it's over, and they can get back to work, and we can get service back to the public."

About 2,200 bus operators, station attendants, maintenance workers, transit safety officers and office personnel had been without a contract since June.