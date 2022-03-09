Ontario will no longer mandate mask use, self-isolation for COVID-exposed people or symptom screening requirements in most situations as of March 21, with a wider effort to end all emergency pandemic requirements by the end of April.

Ontario will end the requirement to wear masks in most indoor public settings and schools on March 21.

On that date, mask use in all indoor public settings, including schools, will end.

Users of public transit and all patients, residents, visitors and staff in hospitals, congregate care settings, jails and the long-term care system will continue to be required to don masks until at least April 27.

Also gone on March 21 will be the daily symptom screening requirement parents must complete before dropping their children off at school.

Other school requirements such as cohorting will end but Ministry of Health officials said supplies of PPE and rapid antigen tests will continue to flow to schools.

Officials stressed that the official government stance would remain to recommend mask use wherever possible after March 21, but it would no longer be mandatory.

“I know a lot of people don't want to keep them on and again, we aren’t leading the way in this, we are kind of middle of the back. It's going to be up to the people of Ontario, if you want to keep the mask on, keep it on,” Premier Doug Ford said in Brantford when asked by a reporter about the changes. “If you want to take it off, take it off. But we have to move forward from this, people are exhausted and the poor kids in those classrooms too. Like we got to move on.”

The rules around self-isolation in the event of exposure are also changing.

Soon, anyone exposed to COVID-19 outside of their household, regardless of vaccination status, will not need to self isolate.

Instead, they must wear masks when outside their home and refrain from public activities “where mask removal would be necessary” for 10 days, not visit anyone at high risk of a serious outcome or attend a place such as a hospital for 10 days, and self-monitor for symptoms.

Those exposed to COVID-19 by a member of their household no longer need to self-isolate at all if they are over 18 years-old and boosted, under 18 years-old and fully vaccinated or have recovered from a COVID-19 infection in the past 90 days.

Any unvaccinated person exposed to COVID-19 at home must still self-isolate while the infected household member is self-isolating.

The province’s Reopening Ontario Act and all related emergency measures, including those mandating mask use across the hospital sector, will expire on April 27.

The province is still detecting dozens of COVID-19 deaths per week, though the fatality rate has subsided from a peak in late January.

Access limits put on PCR tests more than two months ago mean Moore believes the province does not document as many as 90 per of new infections each day.

On Wednesday, health officials confirmed recipients and workers in the home care sector will now be eligible for free PCR testing for the first time since Dec. 2021.

They also stated that after March 11, the province will remove deaths from its COVID-19 tally where a clear alternate cause of death has been determined.

That ratio would suggest the province is still seeing 12,000-20,000 new cases of COVID-19 each day.

UHN infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch said he believes it is too soon to lift mask mandates.

“I think based on where we are at in Ontario, it would still make sense to wear masks in indoor settings,” he told CP24.

The limited data on overall spread still available in Ontario suggests the decline has stopped recently, he said.

“Instead of seeing this plummet in cases, we’re actually seeing a plateau in cases and hospitalizations here in Ontario. This is the kind of thing where you want to see a sustained downward trajectory before you start to lift this final, light-touch intervention.”

Ford said he did not express any view or pressure Ontario Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kieran Moore on when to lift the mask mandate or any of the other measures ending this month.

“Let me be very clear. There's no pressure on Dr. Moore. I follow the advice and the recommendations of the Chief Medical Officer of Ontario. He consults with the science table. We are going to take his advice on the timeframe moving forward and the masks.”

Speaking to CP24 on Wednesday morning, Toronto Mayor John Tory said it was not likely the city would extend its mask bylaw beyond any date announced by the province.

“With respect to likelihood of the city taking a different path when it comes to masks, I don’t think that it’s likely.”

He said the city’s current mask bylaw expires in April, but a new measure before city council today would allow them to easily end the requirement on March 21.

“What is really important is that we have a consistent policy, so that people are not confused by one policy that is in Toronto, another one that’s in Peel and another one for all of Ontario.”

Tory said the TTC board will be free to make its own decision for public transit users in Toronto.