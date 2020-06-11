

Kerrisa Wilson, CP24.com





Google Maps is helping people stay informed while travelling amid the COVID-19 pandemic with the launch of new features.

In its latest release of Google Maps on Android and iOS, users can now find out how busy a transit station is before heading out the door and any travel restrictions that may apply to their route – including whether they need to wear a mask.

On Thursday the TTC announced it will make it mandatory for riders to wear face coverings across the system.

The new features include:

Live data on station busyness: Users can now see more popular times and live data of certain stations in their city. This data can be accessed by searching for a station in Google Maps or tapping on the station on the map to see the departure board and busyness data, where available.

Travel alerts on border restrictions: The new prompts will tell users where there may be prohibited, impacted, or inadvisable routes towards their destination.

Simpler access to crowdedness predictions: It will now be easier for users to contribute information about crowds on transit lines so that others can avoid these busy areas. Users can look up directions, tap through to see the transit details, then scroll down to find crowdedness predictions. Users will also have access to past rider feedback and can submit their own.

Google Maps says it is also working on more features for Canadian users including:

Medical destinations and testing centres: These alerts will provide information on if a testing centre requires an appointment first or if it offers drive-thru testing.

Additional trip restriction alerts: Users will soon receive alerts when they’re searching directions for a trip that is likely to be affected by restrictions related to the coronavirus. For example, users could receive alerts on when public transportation services may be impacted by government mandates.