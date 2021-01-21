

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Gov. Gen. Julie Payette is resigning.

The news comes as the results of an investigation into allegations of a toxic workplace environment at Rideau Hall are expected to be released.

The Privy Council Office revealed last year that Quintet Consulting Corp. had been hired to conduct a third-party investigation into allegations of workplace harassment in the office of the Governor General.

That came after CBC reports alleged that Payette belittled and publicly humiliated employees, reducing some to tears or prompting them to quit.

That prompted the Privy Council Office to launch a workplace review, which Payette herself welcomed at the time with a statement that said she was “deeply concerned” about the allegations.

Payette, a former astronaut, was named to the position in 2017.

