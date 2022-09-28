Gov. Gen. Mary Simon visiting Saskatchewan First Nation grieving stabbing deaths
Gov. Gen. Mary May Simon inspects members of the Guard of Honour at legislature in Victoria, Friday, May 20, 2022. Gov. Gen. Mary Simon is to visit the Saskatchewan community today that is grieving the deaths and injuries of loved ones from a stabbing rampage earlier this month.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon is to visit the Saskatchewan community today that is grieving the deaths of loved ones from a stabbing rampage earlier this month.
A release from her office says Simon will meet with James Smith Cree Nation community members, including elders, and share her condolences directly with affected families.
A spokesperson from her office says she was invited by Chief Wally Burns.
Ten people were killed on Sept. 4 and 18 others injured in the First Nation and a nearby village about 200 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.
First Nation leaders say the community knew Damien and Myles Sanderson, the suspects in the stabbings.
Both brothers are dead: Damien from non-self-inflicted wounds and Myles on Sept. 7 from medical distress while in RCMP custody.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2022