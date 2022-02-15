

Mia Rabson and Marie Woolf, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The cabinet order invoking the Emergencies Act says the government needs temporary but extraordinary powers to end blockades because they are threatening Canada's supply chains, economic security and trading relationships in a bid to achieve political or ideological goals.

The order was published Tuesday, one day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Emergencies Act would be invoked for the first time since it was passed in 1988.

Attorney General David Lametti said the decision to use the act was not taken lightly.

“Nobody wants to be the attorney general that has to invoke the Emergencies Act,” Lametti said in an interview Tuesday morning.

“But I have a responsibility to Canadians to do this. I have a responsibility to the rule of law and to good government. We can't allow our democratic system to be hijacked by shows of force. That's what happens in some other places in the world that we're highly critical about.”

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said at a news conference Tuesday in Ottawa that the blockades are “driven by an ideology to overthrow the government” and there are elements within them that pose a serious threat to safety.

He pointed to the seizure Monday of multiple weapons and the arrest of 13 individuals at the blockade near the border in Coutts, Alta. Mendicino said that should be a wake-up call to Canadians about “what it is that we are precisely dealing with here.”

The order invoking the act is now in effect but both the House of Commons and Senate must vote to confirm motions explaining why it was invoked. Those motions have not yet been tabled and the government has seven sitting days to do so.

Interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen warned the government Tuesday not to wait that long, because next week the House is on a break, which would mean Parliament wouldn't debate the use of the Emergencies Act until March.

“Twenty-four hours in and there are more questions than answers,” she said in the House of Commons. “Questions about whether this is justified, questions around if the criteria is met, and questions around what this means to Canadians' rights and freedoms.”

The NDP are indicating likely support for the motion, but Edmonton MP Blake Desjarlais said his party would hold the government to account over the use of unprecedented powers. He warned against “overreach that could harm Canadians” saying “Canadians should rightfully be questioning the limits of authority.”

Additional cabinet orders will come to create the temporary powers under the act that allows banks to freeze accounts of convoy participants, or police to seize tow trucks to remove blockade vehicles. They too will have to be confirmed in motions before Parliament.

One of those motions will designate the specific geographic areas where public assembly will be banned, but Lametti said it will be used only in places it is necessary.

Another will prohibit the use of property to support or fund the blockades, including freezing bank accounts of corporations or people involved, or of companies whose trucks are blockading roads. Insurance will also be cancelled for trucks used in the blockades.

On Tuesday, it appeared only the blockade in Ottawa was digging in, almost three weeks after the first big rigs rolled into town. Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill was still crammed with commercial trucks, RVs and other vehicles, many flying Canada flags or banners with the word “freedom” in giant letters along their front grilles.

Dunnville, Ont., trucker Jack Van Rootselaar, sat in his white big rig in front of Parliament Hill Tuesday and dismissed the use of the Emergencies Act as a scare tactic. He said the truckers planned to stay until all vaccine mandates are lifted.

“We are not scared,” he said.

While access to funds raised online was already proving difficult, people were spotted handing out cash - including $50 bills - and hot food to truckers through their cab windows.

Joseph Michel, a former federal contractor from the Ottawa-Gatineau region who was collecting money to help pay for food and fuel for truckers, said it was concerning that the government would go to such lengths.

“People have families,” he said. “We are prisoners in our own country right now.”

Three of the four major blockades at border crossings are now over. Police cleared the standoff at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., Sunday, arresting 42 people and seizing 32 vehicles. Most of those arrested were charged with mischief and some with disobeying a court order, related to the injunction granted Friday by an Ontario judge.

The remaining convoy participants at the border near Coutts, Alta., pulled out Tuesday morning, a day after the RCMP raid and weapons seizure. And RCMP in Surrey, B.C., reported that border crossing reopened after demonstrators were ordered to leave Monday. The police said arrests had been made but did not say how many.

A blockade continues at the border in Emerson, Man., but RCMP in Manitoba said Tuesday they expected it would be over Wednesday. Chief Supt. Rob Hill said in a statement officers are confident that a resolution has been reached and demonstrators will soon be leaving the area.

While many people involved in the various blockades say they are there to demand an end to all COVID-19 restrictions, some, including many of the most vocal organizers, want the Liberal government overthrown.

Lametti said a protest is no longer a protest when it is an ideologically motivated occupation endangering the lives of Canadians and the economy.

“You do have a right to protest, and you have a right to throw the government out the next time there's an election,” he said. “That's the way our democratic system works. What a certain core group of people want on this is to get rid of a government through violence and harassment and by occupation. That's not our democratic system.”

The cabinet order says the situation is a national emergency because it threatens economic security by blocking critical infrastructure including trade corridors and border crossings and harms Canada's trading relationships by affecting the flow of trade with the United States. It is also interfering with supply chains in a problem that could get worse as more blockades are erected, and brings the potential for unrest and violence, the order says.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association said Monday it did not believe the government had met the “high and clear” threshold needed to invoke the Emergencies Act.

Executive director Noa Mendelsohn Aviv warns that normalizing emergency legislation “threatens our democracy and our civil liberties.”

Perrin Beatty, the CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, was the minister of defence who introduced the Emergencies Act in 1988 to replace the War Measures Act. He said that the government's use of the act is an indication of how serious a threat the blockades are to public safety and the economy.

“When I brought in the Emergencies Act 35 years ago, I wished that it would never need to be used, but I knew that there would inevitably be future crises and that it was essential to protect the basic rights of Canadians even in an emergency,” Beatty said in a tweet.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2022.

- With files from Brittany Hobson in Winnipeg, Colette Derworiz in Edmonton and Beth Leighton in Vancouver.